Watch: Crowds flock to Stourbridge Carnival as the Black Country Festival 2024 gets underway with great community spirit

There was music, entertainment, a parade at midday, rock n roll on the stage, comedy and lots of street food vendors as well as Stourbridge town centre bars and pubs doing a roaring trade.

Despite the heavens opening during the afternoon and intermittent showers thereafter, performers and revellers spirits were not dampened at Stourbridge Carnival - which marks the start of the Black Country Festival 2024.

Umbrellas were needed at Stourbridge Carnival

The Rock Choir hit the high notes at Stourbridge Carnival

Stourbridge Town Councillor Andrew Tromans was pleased organisers altered the aspects of the event after listening to local residents gave feedback last year.

He said: "Lots of fun was had at Stourbridge Carnival today with various stalls, rides and food vendors. I gave a warm welcome to My Coffee Station UK who have just opened up on Coventry Street just in time for the carnival.