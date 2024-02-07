Ade Passey has urged witnesses to the killing of his son, who died after being stabbed in the heart in Chicago's in Stourbridge in August 2017, to come forward following the release of CCTV footage of two potential witnesses by West Midlands Police.

The force said it believes those two people may hold key information into the case.

Mr Passey, aged 24, was enjoying a night out with friends after playing in a football match in the area when he was stabbed inside the nightclub in Stourbridge town centre.

Kobe Murray admitted to stabbing Mr Passey, but was cleared of murder and manslaughter after telling a court the contact had been "unintentional".

Now, six years after Mr Passey's death, Ade Passey has said he is still angry that people might be holding onto information from that night and spoke about his determination about getting justice.

He said: "To be honest, I'm still quite upset and angry - why people would keep information and not want to come forward and talk, I don't understand why they haven't come forward.

"We don't know who the two people who West Midlands Police have identified are, but we've put it out to the public.