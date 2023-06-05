Budding comedians heading for comedy school for big opportunity

Lee said he was looking forward to what he said would be a priceless experience

Lee Goode from Stourbridge and Birmingham’s Stephen Dodd are among the nine successful candidates to secure a place on the course for Jim Davidson's Laughter Class series.

The comedian’s Ustreme streaming channel has launched a search for future comedy stars, with hopefuls being given the guidance and tools to succeed in the industry just like he did after his big break on talent contest New Faces.

Lee and Stephen were among dozens of hopefuls who auditioned in front of Jim, award-winning compere and comedian Miles Crawford and national entertainment journalist Garry Bushell, while the production was hosted by comedian and professional comedy teacher, Nik Coppin.

Nine comedians have now been selected to attend “Laughter Class”, where they will be put through their paces and trained in all genres of comedy from stand-up to script writing, performing in a double act, panto performance and mic technique by a host of industry experts.

Following the intensive five-day course, the comedians will then take part in a live stand-up show, to be judged by a live panel and audience.

The winner will receive a prize including supporting Jim Davidson on one of his shows, a contract with a comedy club and a special of their material to be filmed and streamed on Ustreme.

Stephen Dodd said comedy was his life

The 52-year-old Lee works as a TV/film supporting artist extra and a part-time party bingo host for Buzz Bingo.

He said: "I've always loved jokes since I can remember.

"My first panto visit was at Wolverhampton Grand in the late 70’s, starring the one and only Jim Davidson, as Buttons.

“I'm interested in the dynamics of jokes and how they work. I was privileged to be chosen to be a part of Laughter class and so looking forward to listening to the thought on different aspects of comedy from some of the greats.

“This is going to be a priceless experience.”

The 50-year-old Stephen Dodd works in promotional work, and as an MC and presenter.

He said: “I am looking forward to Laughter Class, as comedy is my life. I love every aspect of it, and to be mentored and to learn from comedy greats, is something I am very excited about.”

The entire Laughter Class series is being filmed to be streamed exclusively on Ustreme later in the year.

Jim Davidson said he was looking forward to seeing what the comics had to offer

Jim Davidson said: “We had a fantastic response to our search for the next comedy star.

“It was a great mixture of people at different stages of their comedy careers. Some had only ever performed in front of their families and friends, others had been to a handful of open mic nights and some were already doing it as a living but wanted to improve.

“The whole thing is about finding raw talent that can be nurtured, it wasn’t necessarily about putting through the people who put on the most polished audition.

“The conditions were really tough for these comics. There was no audience, just the other comedians who had turned up and the panel, so it was no easy ask. Some were understandably nervous but they all did a fantastic job.