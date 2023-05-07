Police arrest man for rough sleeping in Stourbridge

A stock image of police speaking with people in an underpass.

The man was detained for breaching the recent Community Protection Notice over rough sleeping.

Stourbridge officers said on social media: "We working with partner agencies to offer and have offered all the support.

"At times we have to take proactive approach."

It comes after police launched a crack down following reports of aggressive begging and harassment taking place in the town centre.

Towards the end of April, officers from West Midlands Police were joined by members of Dudley Council’s housing team and a recovery centre that supports vulnerable people began addressing the issue in a coordinated way, which included a patrol of the town centre.

Neighbourhood Policing Manager Inspector Adam Austin, who led the patrol, said at the time: “We want our town centres to be thriving, welcoming places for locals and visitors alike and we’re working together with the council and other service providers to achieve this.

“We’re doing our bit to make sure those who need help get it while responding to and dealing with any criminal behaviour that is being reported to us.”

Shoppers and retailers have also complained about litter and other items strewn in shop doorways and being discarded on street corners.

Inspector Austin added: “We want to create a vibrant, safe town centre, but, while we can’t deal with all the problems that arise, there are mechanisms for joint working around them. I chair the local Safer Places meeting with representatives from emergency services, the council and other support groups, and police staff also attend community group meetings.

“We also need members of the public to get in touch with us and I urge people to report crimes or other issues around anti-social and intimidating behaviour that are concerning them.”