Dudley Council approves plan to change use of Netherton shop

The application is to change 90 Halesowen Road from a commercial business to a mixed use development including a shop and a flat.

The submitted application said: "This is to change the property to a mixed use of commercial, business and services (E) or as a betting office and one residential units under Schedule 2, Part 3, Class G of the Town and Country Planning Order.

"The submitted application form and floor plans indicate that the proposal is to convert the uppers floor into one self-contained flat."

The council passed the application with conditions, which include: "The development hereby permitted shall be begun before the expiration of three years from the date of this permission."