'Loads of police' called to Netherton street as councillor refutes stabbing rumours

Locals reported that St Peter's Road was closed at around 10pm with the air ambulance spotted, as well as "loads of police".

Speculation on social media said that someone had been stabbed, however Councillor Qasim Mughal said that wasn't the case.

Writing on social media, the Netherton and Holly Hall councillor said: "Just drove down and spoke to officer at the scene. Contrary to many reports, I can confirm there has not been a stabbing. It’s an isolated road traffic incident that seems to have got tensions raised."

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted.