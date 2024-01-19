'Beautiful and caring!' Tributes to much loved hairdresser who died just before Christmas

Those are the heartfelt words of Jodie Fisher speaking of her friend and fellow stylist at Blaze Hair, Kingswinford, Kerry Boucker who died suddenly before Christmas.

Kerry died, aged 44, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at her home in Wall Heath on December 11. The Midlands Air Ambulance attended and revived her but despite their best efforts she died two days later at Russell’s Hall from pneumonia and septicaemia with loved ones at her side. Her funeral has been arranged for early February.

Jodie, who said Kerry was so much more than just a colleague to many, said she was still trying to come to terms with her death.

Kerry is pictured here in 2011 getting an award from Daniel Galvin at his London Salon.

She said: “We shared so many memories and laughed and cried together as well as working alongside each other and having some great times there as well – it was great to come into work as part of the team and Kerry was at the heart of that.

“She was a beautiful, kind, loyal friend and my head won’t allow me to never hear her voice or see her in my mind – it is like there is an empty space but filled with memories.

“Kerry didn’t deserve to go so soon she had so much living to do and everyone whose lives she touched will miss her terribly.”

Kerry Boucker, top left, with colleagues Faye Hopcutt, Jodie Fisher and, front, Brett Harris and Leanne Hadlington, in 2011

Brett Harris, the salon owner and manager had worked with Kerry for over 25 years, including all his time at Blaze and said they were determined to raise money in her memory. He said: “ObviouslyIt has hit us hard but we are raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance in her memory because they were so good in helping out when she was taken ill and do such a good job as a charity.

“I am a member of JD Gym in Brierley Hill and we are trying to raise £5,000 through a five-hour series of gym classes there where anyone can take part to help out with the fundraising.”

A JustGiving page has been set up by Jodie in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance charity and had already raised £1,726 by Thursday afternoon. The fundraiser can be found at JustGiving.com.

The raffle at Blaze Hair, Lapwood Avenue off Bromley Lane is ongoing and the fundraiser at JD Gyms, High Street Brierley Hill is on Sunday, February 18.

Kerry’s funeral will take place at at Gornal Crematorium on Thursday February 1 at 12.20pm.