Successful kick off for new walking football sessions

Players at the first session for Hartshill Strollers Health Wise

The first Hartshill Strollers Health Wise session was held on Tuesday using the astro turf pitch at Summerhill School in Lodge Lane.

Walking football team Hartshill Strollers is running the sessions and the club's vice-chairman Jay Adams said: "We had a great attendance. There were 16 taking part on the first evening including some of our regular players.

"We welcome anyone with a disability or long term health conditions to come and give it a go."

The sessions are aimed at men and women who did not think they would be able to participate in team sports any more.

Jay, an England walking football community international, said sessions would continue very Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm at the school with tea and coffee afterwards for the social side and to give peer support.

"The mixed sessions are open to anyone aged 18 onwards. The first session is free and it is £3 a week from then.

"We have already got a strip for the players and we are planning to have friendlies against similar groups in the local area," she added.

Players will need moulded stud boots to take part.

To find out about getting involved contact Jay on 07921 174074 or call 07948 524171 or 07801 945700 or e-mail hartshillwfcsecretary@outlook.com

Hartshill Strollers, who formed in 2014, now have both men’s and women’s walking football teams.