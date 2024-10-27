Delays and diversions for motorists in Halesowen with roadworks in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

New Road was closed to traffic on Saturday as part of a weekend of works to remove O2 telecoms equipment from the roofs of houses with the use of a crane.

The works, which are set to run until Monday, run along the junction from Rumbow to High Street.

A spokesman for Dudley Council said: "New Road in Halesowen will be closed to traffic from Saturday, October 26 to Monday, October 28 to safely facilitate the removal of telecoms equipment from roofs with the use of a crane.

"The extent of the restriction will be from junction of Rumbow to High Street.

"Diversions via Bromsgrove Road, Grange Road, Queensway, Church Croft, Richmond Street and Stourbridge Road and an alternative route is along New Road, Rumbow, Birmingham Street, Pool Road, Queensway, Grange Road, Church Croft, Richmond Street and Stourbridge Road."

Other roadworks in the town have seen Victoria Avenue closed for the repair of an electrical fault, from Thursday to Monday, with diversions along Spies Lane, Ridgeway Avenue and Hagley Road West.

A spokesman for Dudley Council said: "Victoria Avenue will be closed from Thursday, October 24 to Monday, October 28 for the repair of an electrical fault.

"The closure will be in place from 1 Victoria Avenue to the junction of Hagley Road West.

"Traffic will be diverted via Spies Lane, Ridgeway Avenue, Hagley Road West, and vice versa."

Finally, there is set to be a planned closure of Islington from November 4 to November 8 for carriageway reconstruction works, running from the junction of Richmond Street to the junction of Stourbridge Road.

Dudley Council said there would diversions in place via Richmond Street, Church Croft, Queensway, Bromsgrove Road, New Road, and Stourbridge Road.

A spokesman for Dudley Council said: "Islington in Halesowen will be closed from Monday, November 4 to Friday, November 8 for carriageway reconstruction works.

"The closure will be in place from the junction of Richmond Street to the junction of Stourbridge Road.

"Traffic will be diverted via Richmond Street, Church Croft, Queensway, Bromsgrove Road, New Road, and Stourbridge Road."