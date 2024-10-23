Halesowen community creates special 100th landmark for birthday girl Edna as 500 cards are delivered

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staff at Gower Gardens Care Home, Kent Road, appealed to the local community to send cards for Edna Kettle's big day yesterday (Tuesday).

Originally the plea was for 100 cards, however, schools, Scouts, Guides, paramedics, firemen and everyone between decided to send a card meaning Edna had 503 personal cards to open.

Edna said: "I just cannot believe it. It took me all day to read them all. I'm overwhelmed. They are all very nice."

Matt Bell, whose idea it was to get the birthday girl a well deserved surprise, told the Express & Star: "To tell you the truth, she told me off when she first saw the size of our first sack of cards. And then they just kept coming and coming.

"We wanted 100 but got 503, I just cannot believe how kind people have been, children, parents, teachers, pupils, ambulance workers, card companies, Moonpig, firemen, the police, Scouts, Guides, and so many other people who just took the time to do something lovely.

"She has read everyone one of them, and she is an amazing lady and deserves every card."

He added: "We put the appeal on my Facebook page and the Hurst Green Community page and it just went it from there."

Edna got the all important "Happy 100th" birthday card from a VIP in Buckingham Palace.

Edna with Gower Gardens Care Home activity co-ordinator Matthew Bell and son Robert

Matt said: "We were pleased the King's card arrived on time. I could tell she was chuffed with that, but I know she is just as grateful to everyone who took time to send her a card. We've had them from all over the country and even one from Greece."

Edna was spoiled on her big day with her son Robert and grandchildren visiting as well as the Mayor of Dudley Councillor Hilary Bills also paying a visit.

Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley corralled his contacts to get involved and was amazed by the response.

He said: "Thanks to the incredible kindness of the public, we not only reached the target but surpassed it."

And Edna has got more than she bargained for because she is determined to send thank you replies to everyone.

Matt said: "We might have to say a big thank you on Facebook, but I know Edna will want to reply to everyone, however long it takes."