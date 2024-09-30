Flood alerts in place in the Black Country from the Environment Agency as heavy rain hits the region again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The West Midlands has been hit by heavy rain overnight which continued overnight into Monday morning.

Rail travel between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury has been disrupted with with other areas hit by the downpours too.

Flood alerts have been issued for four areas in the Black Country as the Environment Agency warns flooding is possible.

Flood warnings are in place in the Sandwell and Halesowen area

River levels have risen at the Halesowen Manor Road river gauge as a result of overnight heavy rainfall.

Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible. The Environment Agency says flooding is affecting properties along Chadbury Road and Woodman Close and with further rainfall forecast over the next 48 hours they are closely monitoring the situation. They say incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

There is also a flood warning from the area of Illey Brook at Halesowen between Manor Way and Shenstone Trading Estate.

River levels are also rising at the Sandwell Woodend river gauge as a result of rainfall overnight and this morning.

Flooding of roads and farmland is expected from 9am today. the warning says to expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Tame between Horseley Heath and Castle Vale and the Ford Brook between Walsall and Bescot.

And at the Forge Mill Reservoir river gauge in Sandwell Valley there is a flood warning a result of rainfall overnight. The Environment Agency says flooding of road and farmland is possible all morning and it is likely to affect the Upper Tame.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and river levels are expected to remain high into Tuesday.

A spokesman said: "We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast and clearing weed screens.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local water courses."