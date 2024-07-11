Cider award for Halesowen bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Stourbridge and Halesowen branch of the Campaign for Real Ale has presented its cider pub of the year award to Robert's Bar in High Street.

Each year, CAMRA branch members judge all the pubs in its area for the quality, range and consistency of their “proper” cider.

Branch chairman Tim Cadwell said: “It’s been a couple of years since we gave this award, but Roberto’s Bar in Halesowen has provided an excellent range of quality ciders over the year and thoroughly deserves this award."

Owner Roberto Ross said that he was very pleased to accept it, since he had been trying to extend his range of ciders over the past year and will continue to do so. He also sources unique ciders from a farm in Devon and ages them in barrels to provide a rich, fuller flavour.

Roberto’s Bar opened in Halesowen in late 2022, after moving from Digbeth in Birmingham. It serves a couple of ever-changing cask-conditioned ales, along with several key keg beers from the UK and Europe, including specialist Belgian beers on draught and in bottles. Roberto also brews beers at his own Cult of Oak micro-brewery in Netherton.

On Sunday, July 7 Roberto’s Bar also held an event to commemorate the life of Bob Dummons, the former publican of the Waggon and Horses, Halesowen.

The branch will be presenting the Coombswood Sports and Social Club in Halesowen with CAMRA’s West Midlands county club of the year award on Thursday, July 11.

Next month, CAMRA members will be returning to the Swan at Amblecote to present its runner-up certifiate in the branch pub of the year competition on August7.