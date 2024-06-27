Residents of the other Downing Street talk about what affects them before election

The street in central London is often the focal point for political commentators and voters, being that number 10 is the home of the Prime Minister and number 11 is the home of the Chancellor of the Exchequer, as well as the centre for meetings and decisions which affect the country.

While Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt campaign and ready themselves for the General Election on July 4, the residents of another Downing Street have been looking at the things that affect their lives and how that affects how they'll vote.

Downing Street in Halesowen is a quiet cul-de-sac located near Halesowen Town Football Club, Halesowen College and the town centre with a mix of young and older people, many of whom have heard the jokes about living on Downing Street and whether they've seen the Prime Minister.

On a hot Wednesday lunchtime, many of those living on the street were looking at what affected them and how they intended to vote next week in what is a new seat created from the former Halesowen and Rowley Regis seat, which was held by Conservative James Morris, and part of the Stourbridge constituency.

Danielle Hill (pictured with Teddy) spoke about wanting more to be done to secure her children's future

Danielle Hill said there were a number of issues that were important to her, with the 37-year-old sales assistant saying her main concerns were around the future for her children.

She said: "There's a few issues for me and I want to see change more for my children as I think we need somebody better running the country for my children's future because, at the minute, it's just in such a mess and it's quite worrying for the future.

"I want things to be better for them and I'll be voting Labour next week as a lot of my family have voted for them and that's come down to me.

"They say they're going to try and fix the NHS, which is obviously a massive thing at the moment, plus more funding for schools and school meals and I think we just need a change in general as I don't think anything can get worse and anything is better than what we've got at the moment."

Residents on Downing Street spoke about more help with the cost of living and the need for a change

Another resident who said that her children would affect how she voted was 35-year-old Kelly Cole, who said that more support as an unpaid carer would be a big help to her.

She said: "I work part time as a cleaner, but I have two disabled children and I can only work part time because a lot of their care depends on me and appointments and things like that.

"My husband works full time and I do the part time to try and top up our wages, but any support we can get would be so helpful as we're living month to month and just getting by.

"I'm voting Labour next week because, to me, nothing has changed over the past 10 years that would help us in any way, so a change might be what will help us."

At number 10 Downing Street, the house was not the home of Rishi Sunak and Larry the cat, but was the proud home of 55-year-old Michelle Barratt, who said she felt better people lived in her home than the home in London.

Michelle Barrett said she wanted more help with the cost of living crisis

She said that cost of living was the biggest concern for her and her four children and said she would be sticking with Labour for the election.

She said: "I think that having children who all have families of their own, it's all about the cost of living as gas and electricity prices have gone up, plus I have an 87-year-old mother who needs help from the NHS as she's been poorly a couple of times.

"That cost of living affects my children, one of whom has been on the council house waiting list for 11 years and is paying around £900 a month to rent a property and has an autistic child, so it's just horrendous for him at the moment.

"I've been Labour through and through and I think that's who you gravitate to when you're working class and the government have had 14 years to get it right and everything has gone down the pan, so I hope Labour can make a difference, but whoever comes in has a big job on their hands to try and change things."

One person on the street who would be staying blue and voting Conservative was 51-year-old Andy Hobson.

The key account manager said that his support was reluctant as he wanted to see more integrity in politics, but said he didn't like the Labour leader.

He said: "I'm one of the lucky ones as I don't have kids and I'm in fairly good health and not reliant on the NHS, so I'm not massively affected by some of the things a lot of people currently are.

Andy Hobson said he wanted more honesty and integrity from politicians

"In terms of the election, I just want to hear a bit of honesty and people actually sticking to what they say they're going to do, as they tend to say they'll love taxes and other things and when they get elected, they say they can't do it as the money isn't there.

"I will probably vote Conservative, but even then, reluctantly, and I know that a party is bigger than its leader, but I just don't trust or like Kier Starmer or his deputies."