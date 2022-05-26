Ferrari worth half a million pounds ploughs into cars on Black Country street

The Ferrari SF90, worth more than half a million pounds, was involved in the crash. Photo: Darren Edmonds

The Ferrari SF90, valued at around half a million pounds, ploughed into the cars on Hagley Road in Halesowen, near to the Rose and Crown Pub, on Wednesday evening.

Police and fire crews from Haden Cross and Billesley Stations attended and made the scene safe, with no-one said to have been injured in the incident, which happened at 7.40pm.

The red Ferrari, which has a distinctive numberplate, goes from zero to 124mph in 6.7 seconds, and has a top speed of 211mph; crashed head-on into a white car, with the force of the impact sending the white car into three other vehicles parked behind it.

The Ferrari's airbags deployed and debris was strewn across the roadway.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called by the police to reports of an RTC. One car ended up in collision with a number of parked vehicles.