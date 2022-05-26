Police hunt Ferrari driver after £500,000 supercar is wrecked smashing into parked cars

The Ferrari was severely damaged in the crash. Photo: Haden Cross Fire Station

The £500,000 Ferrari SF90 crashed head-on into a white car, with the force of the impact sending the white car into three other vehicles parked behind it.

The supercar, which has now been seized, hit a number of vehicles on Hagley Road, Halesowen, at around 7.40pm on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in the crash, but debris was strewn across the road while the Ferrari's airbags had also been deployed.

Police are looking for the driver of the supercar. Photo: Haden Cross Fire Station

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a red Ferrari hit a number of parked cars in Hagley Road, Halesowen last night (Wednesday) at around 7.40pm.

"Officers attended and found the vehicle had been abandoned and no injuries were reported to us.

"We made a search of the area and spoke to a number of witnesses but were unable to locate the driver.

"The car has been seized and our work to identify and trace the driver continues."

The Ferrari SF90, worth more than half a million pounds, was involved in the crash. Photo: Darren Edmonds

Police and fire crews from Haden Cross and Billesley Stations also attended and made the scene of the crash, near the Rose and Crown pub, safe.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called by the police to reports of an RTC. One car ended up in collision with a number of parked vehicles.

"No one was reported trapped or injured and we left just after 8.45pm."

The Ferrari SF90 goes from zero to 124mph in 6.7 seconds, and has a top speed of 211mph. It is also Ferrari's first production plug-in hybrid, while its name references Ferrari's 90th anniversary in 2019.