Calm after the storm as residents take in news of deaths

The windows of the flat on Bournebrook Crescent were sealed off days after the two bodies were found

Bournebrook Crescent in Halesowen was a hive of activity on Friday morning after two bodies were discovered in a flat on the road, with police and emergency services around for most of the day and evening.

Three days later, the scene was eerily quiet, with two boarded up windows on the ground floor flat the only reminder of what had happened.

People living and visiting Bournebrook Crescent on Monday were still taking in what had happened on the road, with one man, who didn’t want to be named, saying that he feared for the future for his daughter.

He said: “I’d seen the police and other services here on Friday, but I didn’t know what had happened until today as the police wouldn’t say anything.

“It’s very shocking and I hope it wasn’t something that could put all of us at risk, so I do worry about what could happen to me and my daughter.

“I didn’t know the two people who lived in the flat, but I know nothing like this has happened around here before as it’s a very quiet area.”

Two health workers were visiting the area to give care to a resident of another flat and said they were shocked at the news at what had happened.

They said: “We were told about what happened this morning by someone in the flats we’re visiting.

“It’s dreadful news as we’ve been working around here for ages and never seen anything like this happen before.”

It was still not known how old the man and woman were and their identities had not been revealed by West Midlands Police by Monday.