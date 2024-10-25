Trustees and fundraisers to say thank you in ceremony in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Leukaemia Unit Appeal Fund has renewed its commitment to the Georgina cancer unit, which was founded and built by them 40 years ago when the hospital first took in patients.

The charity has agreed to fund an expansion to the service over the next three years at a cost to the charity of £170,329.00p per year, or £510,987.

A cheque for this amount will be presented to Dr, Steve Jenkins, consultant haematologist by the Mayor of Dudley Councillor Hilary Bills together with the charity chair Lee Jenkins and trustees at the ball, which will be held at Grand Central, Wolverhampton in front of 200 invited guests.

Over the years, the charity has funded four holiday homes for patients, taken them on days out and supported them in special events such as weddings for terminally ill patients. It has also funded educational scholarships for staff and expansions to the unit, as well as installing specialist chairs and beds.

Pauline Jenkins from the fund recently won Fundraiser of the Year at the Express & Star Black Country Heroes award after working for over years opening two charty shops which have raised £675,000.

Pauline Jenkins and Roslyne Batt-Wyton at the recent Express & Star Black Country Local Heroes Awards, held at Molineux Stadium.

Roslyne Bratt-Wyton, who founded the Leukaemia Unit Appeal Fund, said the evening would be a great way to say thank you to everyone who had given up their spare time and worked so hard to open and build the unit, keep it going and see it thrive.

She said: "The work never stops, it has been a long and rewarding journey over the years and this will be a great opportunity to say thank you to all of them and pledge our continued support the the unit at Russell's Hall Hospital which does so much good work for patients and staff."