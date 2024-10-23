Black County based building society pledges to continue supporting food bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Tipton and Coseley Building Society has again donated £12,000 to the Black Country Foodbank which operates out of Brierley Hill, the same amount it donated in 2023.

The food bank helps people in crisis through the provision of emergency food and toiletry supplies while a longer-term solution is developed.

Colleagues from the Tipton and Coseley Building Society visited the food bank to present the team with a cheque and pledged a further donation for 2025. They have also introduced collection points in their branches in Bilston, Dudley and Tipton.

Staff from the Tipton and Coseley Building Society with volunteers at the Black Country Foodbank in Brierley Hill

CEO Adam Evetts said: “The continuing cost of living crisis is having a profound impact on many individuals living within our local area.

“The Black Country Foodbank is instrumental in supporting people during these difficult times and we are extremely proud to support their incredible work to make a positive difference in our community.”

Jen Coleman, CEO of the Black Country Foodbank said: “Working with the Tipton in 2023 and 2024 has been a great experience.

“Financial contributions play a vital role in helping to address our current requirements and work towards a better future. We deeply appreciate the Tipton's support.”