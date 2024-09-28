Anniversary celebration marks help for Stourbridge based hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of Pearl Lake Country Park in Shobdon, part of Discover Parks asked people attending their 25th anniversary celebrations to nominate a worthwhile charity they’d like to receive a donation as a way of giving those who’ve supported them something back.

Holiday home owners Kath and; David Hobbis from Brierley Hill chose the Mary Stevens Hospice as it holds a special place in their heart.

Glenn Jones (Left) with KAth and David Hobbis from Brierley Hill

Kath said: "We nominated Mary Stevens Hospice for the sheer dedication and commitment shown to us as they delivered excellent palliative care to a dear friend and family member, their help and support was invaluable."

Many of the park's holiday home owners are from the Black Country and other organisations to benefit from the anniversary fund include Compton Care Hospice and The Haven Refuge.

Managing director of Discover Parks Glenn Jones presented a cheque to Kath and David at their Pearl Lake holiday home.

He said: "This is another amazing charity of huge importance to the lives of our holiday home owners and the ninth to benefit so far this year from our Pearl Lake Silver Anniversary Fund.

"We are proud to support such vital services that identify with many of our owners from the West Midlands region.

Amanda Bowen from Mary Stevens Hospice Fundraising said: "Because of gestures like this we can continue to care for people from our community who need our support at the most difficult times of their lives, and Kath and David clearly value this by nominating us. We are thankful to all who support us."