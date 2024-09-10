Brierley Hill retailer hands over more than 100 knives to police as part of weapon surrender scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police visited gun shop DAI Leisure in Brierley Hill on Tuesday where they recovered 108 knives which the business agreed to surrender.

It comes after a nationwide call to surrender zombie-style knives and machetes was launched in August, ahead of new laws coming into force on September 24.

Under the new legislation, the blades will be classed as illegal, meaning anyone caught with them could face time behind bars.

The weapons are being added to a list of dangerous prohibited items which are already banned, including butterfly knives, Samurai swords and push daggers.

The surrender scheme allows people to hand in knives that fall within the new legislation at police stations, in return for an application for compensation.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, pictured with one of the region's weapon surrender bins in Dudley in 2021

Insp Colin Gallier leads the Guardian taskforce at West Midlands Police, a specialist team which tackles knife crime.

Mr Gallier said: "We are really pleased with [Tuesday's] operation as the retailer has obviously acted responsibly and it is good to know that those knives are now off the market so can't get into the hands of anyone who wants to use them for sinister reasons.

"The retailer can now claim compensation for their stock and we can safely and securely dispose of them before they enter public circulation."

The surrender scheme runs until September 23, with people able to hand in their weapons without repercussions for doing so.

People can give up their blades at police stations including Brierley Hill, West Bromwich, Bloxwich and Wolverhampton.

Weapons can also be disposed of anonymously at surrender bins, which can be found by visiting westmidlands-pcc.gov.uk/preventing-crime/knife-crime/weapon-surrender-bins/