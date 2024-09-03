Man arrested after police raid Brierley Hill property and find £83,000 worth of drugs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers executed a warrant at a property in the town on Tuesday afternoon.

The drugs discovered had an estimated street value of £83,000. Photo: West Midlands Police

Inside the address, they found a total of 83 cannabis plants spanned across two floors.

The electrics inside the property. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police said the drugs had a goods street value estimate of £83,000.

The force also confirmed it had arrested a man following the raid.