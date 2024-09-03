Man arrested after police raid Brierley Hill property and find £83,000 worth of drugs
A man has been arrested after police carried out a raid in Brierley Hill and found drugs with a street value of around £83,000.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers executed a warrant at a property in the town on Tuesday afternoon.
Inside the address, they found a total of 83 cannabis plants spanned across two floors.
West Midlands Police said the drugs had a goods street value estimate of £83,000.
The force also confirmed it had arrested a man following the raid.