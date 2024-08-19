See inside Merry Hill Halloween megastore packed with animatronic ghouls and monsters - if you dare

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Spooktastic shop Halloween House has again opened its doors in the Merry Hill shopping centre - and this year's incarnation is the biggest yet.

There are huge animatronic skeletons, speaking witches and lots more at the seasonal shop which attracts fans from across the country, as well as scaring visitors witless.

Sophie Curtis said on Facebook: "This is so exciting, I am hoping to travel up soon to get some bits for my Halloween party - I am all the way from South Wales."

Adam Marshall added: "Coming up in a few weeks time from West Sussex."