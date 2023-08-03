Former cinema and nightclub dating back nearly 90 years is put up for sale

The historic Danilo cinema building in Brierley Hill

The former Danilo Cinema at Dudley Road, Brierley Hill, was built in the Art Deco style of the time.

Offers in excess of £320,000 are invited for the substantial three-storey freehold property.

Marketed by Siddall Jones Limited, the listing says: "The property comprises a substantial, three-storey, former cinema and nightclub premises built in Art Deco style in the 1930s as a Danilo Cinema.

"The property is of steel frame construction and brick elevations.

"The property has been soft stripped and taken back to bare brick and benefits from concrete flooring throughout."

To the rear is a car park which is accessed via Bank Street and provides parking for approximately 12 vehicles.

According to Black Country author Ned Williams’s book, Black Country Cinemas, it was opened in December 1936, just four days before Christmas.

The Earl of Dudley was due to do the honours, but was delayed, so Formby sang a song to fill time, and the Earl arrived just in time to see his son, Viscount Ednam, stepping in for him.

It remained as a cinema until 1969 and then became a bingo hall. From around 2000 it became a night club, operating as Eclipse, Oxygen and The Deep, and later became the Pulse nightclub in 2011.

Siddall Jones says the site "may be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning".