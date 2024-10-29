Watch: Dudley shoppers and traders share hopes and fears for Labour's Budget – from taxes to pensioners heating bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves will stand up in Parliament on Wednesday (October 30) to lay out the first Budget by a Labour Government in 14 years, with the Treasury then publishing a report giving more details about the measures announced and what they will cost.

The Budget outlines the government's plans for raising or lowering taxes and also includes big decisions about spending on things like health, schools, police and other public services.

Labour has repeatedly said that it needs to make difficult financial decisions and the Budget could include tax rises and spending cuts to the value of £40 billion.

For many people across the region, it's a time of change for many after 14 years of the Conservative party in Government and there has been a look of speculation and uncertainty about what could be announced in the Budget, as well as many people hoping for certain things to happen.

In Dudley town centre, the upcoming Budget announcement was one that shoppers and traders were left wondering about whether it would be good news for them or not.

A lot of older people were also left with strong feelings about recent changes around the winter fuel allowance, with 71-year-old Anita Green from Kates Hill in Dudley among those who said she still felt let down by the announcement.

She said: "I've got no real say in the Budget, but I don't think they look after the pensioners enough as they took all the heating off of us and it's taken us years to get that.