Merry Hill security guards ready to take on tough challenge made famous by the SAS

Matt Barker will lead a team of officers from the B Unit security at the centre to take on the special forces "Fan Dance" selection route over Pen y Fan, the highest mountain in the Brecon Beacons.

.Merry Hill Shopping Centre security guards Leigh Mansell, Marcus Dean, Bill Dawkins, Paul Walker and Matt Barker are preparing to take on the Special Forces Fan Dance trek forthe Royal British Legion. Matt has done the challenge, on Pen Y Fan, before but this time it will be in the dark.

It takes in 24k of the famous mountain range forms part of the test for potential SAS recruits. To make it harder they will be doing it overnight in pitch black conditions.

Matt and colleagues Paul Walker, Bill Dawkins, Marcus Dean and Leigh Mansell will travel to Wales on Friday night to take on the challenge starting at 1am on Saturday and hope to raise hundreds of pounds for the British Legion.

The challenge begins with an immediate ascent of Pen y Fan which is 2,907 feet (886 m). The route then descends on the other side of the peak to the halfway point before turning around and reversing. The return leg provides an even tougher challenge with the evil ascent back up the fan known as Jacob’s Ladder.

Matt has done the route before for charity, although in daylight, when he raised money for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The group regularly do treks over the likes of the Malvern Hills and Snowdonia and Matt is an former police and prison officer whilst Marcus is ex military so whilst they will be well prepared, they admit it will be a challenge.

Matt said: "We are all generally physically fit and regularly walk long distances but there is no doubt this will be a real challenge due to the nature of the terrain and the fact it will be dark and probably cold but we are all looking forward to it."

Already £295 has been raised towards the £500 target – to donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/matthew-barker-1728850215438?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fmatthew-barker-1728850215438&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

This is a 24km route march in the Brecon Beacons which is the infamous SAS Selection Test.

The Fan Dance is now over 60 years old and still, today forms the first major hurdle on Selection and an indicator as to whether a potential UKSF soldier has the physical and mental determination to complete it within the cut off time set by the D.S (Directing Staff).

The challenge begins as soon as the race does with an immediate ascent of Pen y Fan which is 2,907 feet (886 m). The route then descends on the other side of the peak with a pathed route to the halfway point before turning around and reversing the route. The return leg provides an even tougher challenge with the evil ascent back up the Fan known as Jacob’s Ladder.