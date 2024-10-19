‘Avoid the area’: Dudley police and fire crews attend road collision and issue traffic warning
West Midlands Fire Service is warning people to avoid an area of Dudley following a road traffic collision.
Police officers and firefighters are attending a road collision in Dudley this morning (Saturday, October 19).
WMFS service has issued a warning urging people to avoid the area due to the incident on Disonx Green Road.
The fire service issued the warning at around 7am and said the collision had caused ‘impacts on traffic’.
No details have been provided on any casualties. WMFS has advised that police ‘remain at the scene’.
This is a breaking news story and we will bring you further updates as soon as we receive them.