Report delivers damning verdict on how Dudley Council is run

A progress report on a peer review from the Local Government Association (LGA) piles in with a string of hard-hitting criticisms including on finance and leadership.

The council is facing a financial crisis with reserves running out and more than £30m in savings required to avoid the nightmare of effective bankruptcy.

The LGA report, which was prepared in July and has just been made public, said: “DMBC’s significant issues in relation to finance, governance and culture remain and, in many cases, have become more serious.

"The peer team considers that leadership was, and remains the biggest barrier in addressing these.

“The pace at which the council has acted to address its significant financial challenge is not sufficient and it is not taking the urgent and coordinated action required.

“The peer team found a void in the leadership and lack of direction for increasing this pace.