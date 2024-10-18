Dudley brewery's taphouse pub to reopen after refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Old Bull's Head in Redhall Road, Gornal Wood, is home to the Black Country Ales brewery. The pub chain recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

A new arch has been created to link the bar and function room at the pub which is run by the husband-and-wife team of Jonathan and Kirsty Reynolds, who took over in July.

The pub, which offers nine real ales, reopened to customers on Thursday lunchtime. It closed on October 8 for the internal work to be carried out.

The Bulls Head in Gornal Wood

The improvements have included new toilets.

The old toilets are being used to extend the brewery at the rear of the pub.

The brewery supplies beers including Jubilee IPA, BFG and Pig on the Wall to the rest of the 50-strong Black Country Ales chain across the Midlands.

Work on the brewery is continuing and is due to be completed by November 4.