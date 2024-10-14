Two members of Dudley based writers group become published authors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Castle Writers was founded in 2005 and is a group people of varying ages and abilities who want to improve their writing through constructive criticism and the inspiration of fellow writers, some of whom are already published.

Castle writers at Dudley library. Two writers have had books published. John Moore and Colin Hill.

Wollaston author John Moore, a semi retired engineer has only been in the group for five months.

Inspired by his daughter's models of wizards, he has produced a series of educational novels under the magical stories of Wiz Island banner.

The books all feature a colour on the front cover and different words inside are highlighted in that colour and then explained. There are puzzles and spaces for illustrations – eventually ten books in the series will be published.

The 69-year-old said the idea had come during the Covid lock down and the stories had been a long time in the making.

He said: "It has been a long process but the novels which are aimed at up to 12 year olds are quite intricate in their nature in that they lead the reader to work out the meaning of highlighted words, and there are puzzles and other educational tools so they took a lot of planning and with the subject matter of fantasy and wizards, illustrating, but I am very pleased with the outcome."

Colin Hill, aged 72m from Wordsley used to write reports for the civil service and has been a member of the group for around 12 years. He has written a series of 39 stories under the title Vinegar and Wine which explore what it means and feels like to be alive and be a fully-functioning human being.

He said: "Every reader will recognise these characters and their dilemmas.

"Here are butchers and builders, nurses and teachers, clerks and courtesans, struggling with human passions and temptations. Love and lust, betrayal, and rejection. Fear, and greed, heartache, and pain. Hope and new beginnings."

It is the second time he has published a book, the first one – called Born to Run, the story of Hector and Jason – was a novel based loosely on his two golden retrievers and explores the human relationship with dogs.

John's book series is available at https://wizwizards.co.uk/creators/john-moore and Colin's from his website https://colinhillauthor.co.uk/ or publishers https://troubador.co.uk/

To find out more about Castle Writers group which meets every Thursday, go to https://dudleyci.co.uk/services/castle-writers