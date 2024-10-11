Watch: Transformation of Dudley's old bus station set to go ahead after site cleared ready for work

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x973j5a

Express & Star photographer Tim Thursfield took these aerial shots showing the area, all set for work to commence on the £24m project, which will link up with a new Midland Metro line that is also currently under construction in the town centre.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD 10/10/24 .Fresh pictures showing the demolition of Dudley bus station..

In August the demolition of an old Farmfoods supermarket was completed, making way for the clearance of the site at Fisher Street, just off Dudley town centre.

The pictures show part of the old terminal building still in place – this is expected to form part of the new Transport Interchange.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD 10/10/24 .Fresh pictures showing the demolition of Dudley bus station..

Whilst work continues, alternative bus stops have been provided with information, also available on the Transport for West Midlands website.