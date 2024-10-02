Dudley volunteer honoured as West Midlands Metro name tram after him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As part of the 50for50WM campaign, 21-year-old volunteer Amman Ahmed, from Dudley, has received the honour of having a West Midlands Metro tram named after him, to recognise his ongoing volunteer efforts and commitment.

The special naming ceremony, which took place at Midland Metro Depot in Wednesbury yesterday, September 30, was attended by Amman and his family, Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, Dr Derrick Anderson CBE, Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker, and community leaders.

Amman follows the likes of comedian Jasper Carrott, rocker Ozzy Osbourne and footballer Cyrille Regis in having a West Midlands Metro tram named after them.

Amman has been a devoted volunteer across Dudley and the West Midlands for a number years. Starting from his time as a learner at Pegasus Academy, he held the role of Deputy Head Boy and through his volunteer work with Dudley Youth Council, he has championed youth voices, led initiatives on homelessness and knife crime and demonstrates a strong commitment to social change.

L - R - Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, Dr Derrick Anderson CBE, Amman Ahmed, Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker, and United By 2022 CEO, Nicola Turner.Picture by www.edwardmoss.co.uk All rights reserved Birmingham 2022 leagacy tram naming, Wednesbury.

In addition, Amman has helped establish a stop-and-search committee as a Youth Commissioner and serves as a governor for the St John Bosco Local Secondary Board.

As a governor, he has linked responsibilities over personal development and mental health aiming to advocate decisions that improve learner experiences. He also fosters inclusivity and civic responsibility among students through work with Dudley College Student Union and their annual Ramadan football event.

His ongoing volunteer efforts continue to make a lasting, positive impact on the young people across Dudley. The tram, now carrying his name, will operate on the Birmingham to Wolverhampton line, serving as a lasting tribute to his commitment.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of the West Midlands county. The 50forWM50 campaign, launched by the West Midlands Lieutenancy and supported by United 2022, was created to celebrate the special milestone and recognise, celebrate and thank dedicated volunteers who have made significant contributions to their local communities.

Amman said: “For me, volunteering has always been about making a difference, driving positive change and showing that when we come together, we can make a real difference.

“Seeing my name on the side of the tram is incredibly humbling and to share the moment with my family was very special. I hope this recognition serves as a reminder to everyone that we all can shape our communities and change lives.”

Derrick Anderson CBE, Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, commented: “Amman embodies the true spirit of community, and his ongoing efforts and contributions continue to enrich the lives of so many in Dudley and the wider West Midlands.

“Naming this tram in his honour is a small way to celebrate his outstanding volunteer work, and we’re incredibly proud and thankful for everything he has done and continues to do.”

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “Amman joins high profile personalities like Ozzy Osbourne, Jasper Carrott and Cyrille Regis in having one of our trams named after him and it’s an honour he thoroughly deserves. His tireless voluntary work, community campaigning and youth leadership in Dudley, is an inspiration to us all.

“This tribute is our way of saying thank you on behalf of the community to not only Amman but all those other selfless volunteers who give up their time freely and put others first.”

To find out more about the 50forWM50 campaign, click here.