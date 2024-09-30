Flu and Covid jabs being rolled out across the Black Country from this week - here's how to get yours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The vaccination programmes are set to start from Thursday, with appointments available to book now.

People are being asked to come forward for Covid-19 and flu vaccines from Thursday

Those eligible for a Covid-19 and flu vaccine include all adults aged 65 years and over; people who live in a care home for older adults; people aged six months to 64 years with health conditions that make them more vulnerable; frontline health and social care staff, including in care homes for older adults, and pregnant women.

The flu vaccine is also available to children aged two to three years, school-aged pupils from reception to year 11 and and children with certain long-term health conditions.

Eligible people can book an appointment via the NHS website, on the NHS App or by calling 119.

Community pop-up clinics are also being hosted at a range of locations in the Black Country, with flu and Covid-19 vaccines available for eligible adults on a walk-in basis, with no appointment necessary.

To find your nearest pop-up clinic, visit the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board (ICB) website

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country ICB, said: "It’s vital that everyone prepares for potential winter illnesses, especially those who are at higher risk.

“It can be easy to become complacent, but it’s important for those who are eligible to top up their protection, even if they have had a vaccine or been ill with flu or Covid-19 before, as immunity fades over time and these viruses change each year.

“Vaccines remain our best defence, keeping people from developing serious illnesses and helping to minimise having to stay in hospital during busy winter months. so, I would encourage anyone who receives an invite for either vaccine to please get booked in as soon as possible.”