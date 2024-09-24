Community unites as residents and businesses campaign against new Dudley parking charges

Posting on Facebook, community activist Shaz Saleem said that as car parking charges will be introduced as part of phase one and street parking charges will be introduced as phase two, he, along with the community have challenged the council and wants the charges 'frozen' until a debate has ensued between them and the council, as well as an 'external auditors' being brought in.

She said: “It’s going to be a total disaster, people cannot afford to come and park. I agree with charges but not at the ridiculous level they are here.”

It comes after traders around the borough are up in arms about the changes which will abolish free two-hour parking on many council-run car parks and, in a second phase, see the introduction of on-street charging.

Kingswinford business owners say their livelihoods have been placed in jeopardy because the fees, which come into force in October, will cut footfall in the shopping area.

L to R: Phil Rose, Shaz Saleem, Andrew Griffin, Rachel Graham, Louise Hobley, Siobhan Michaels. Image: One Community

Suzanne Richardson, from The Health Factory on Market Street, believes the extra cost of parking will add between £70 and £90 a month to what people spend to use her gym.

Suzanne Richardson (right) and clients at The Health Factory in Kingswinford.

Shaz Saleem partnered with local heroes which included Rachel Graham, Lou Hobley, Siobhan and Phil Rose.

Phil Rose with support from Halesowen business gained 1900 signatures, adding to those collected by Shaz, this now will trigger a debate at the council house.

Shaz posted the good news on Facebook yesterday, September 20, and thanked those who had supported the drive.

Image: Shaz Saleem

On the post, he said: "Local residents, businesses and community leaders have all voiced their concerns and set up a petition which has seen over 6000 signatures.

"I had the honour to partner with local heroes which included Rachel Graham, Lou Hobley, Siobhan Michaels and Phil Rose.

"As we have now hit over 6000 signatures, this will now trigger a debate at the Council House.

"We thank Councillors Shaun Keasey and Cathy Bayton who were on hand to see the handover and assured us they will raise a motion to freeze the charges.

"Thank you to everyone who has thus far supported us."