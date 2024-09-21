Rotting Dudley church with football legend windows launches £50k appeal for major repair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Worship services have temporarily moved in the parish rooms and urgent work is due to get underway at St Francis Church in Laurel Road near Wrens Nest, in Dudley, after severe wet and dry rot was discovered in a number of rooms.

Now church members, who regularly welcome football fans from around the globe coming to view the two windows dedicated to the Manchester United and England star, have launched an online fundraising bid to safeguard the site for future generations.

Rev James Treasure is appealing for donations to have the roof replaced at St St Francis Church in Dudley which houses memorial stained glass windows to 'Busby Babe' footballing legend Duncan Edwards

The floor is being taken up to fix the rot issues

The move is in a bid to avoid building costs wiping out its financial reserves and Dudley Team Rector the Rev James Treasure said worshippers were "quietly confident" they can raise the mount needed.

Severe dry and wet rot were discovered in a number of rooms

Mr Treasure said: “St Francis is a special place, not only for the Priory and Wren's Nest communities, but to football fans worldwide who we frequently welcome to the borough to pay tribute to the church’s local lad, Duncan Edwards, whose funeral was held here in 1958.

The roof needs to be replaced due to mould

“However sadly, the discovery of severe dry and wet rot in the church alongside rising energy costs have meant that our financial resources have been stretched to their limit and we are currently facing a substantial challenge.

“As it stands, we have enough to pay the initial repair costs and we are thankful to have received some funding from the national church and other local churches, but by next Easter we will struggle to cover monthly expenses, forcing us to make some difficult decisions. We hope that the community might help us raise some additional funds to ensure the future of this beautiful church.”

Duncan Edwards funeral took place a the church where the windows were installed in his memory

While urgent remedial is carried out weekly services have been moved to the church’s Parish Centre, which is also home to a number of community events, including Foodcycle charity which provides a free three-course meal to residents.

A plane carrying Edwards and his United teammates, staff, fans and journalists crashed following take-off on February 6, 1958 after a refuelling stop in Munich, Germany. Two weeks later, Edwards succumbed to his injuries. In total 23 people died in the tragedy.

Sir Matt Busby at the Duncan Edwards window in 1961

Edwards, who grew up in the area, was among eight United players who lost their lives in the disaster and St Francis Church on the Priory estate made an appeal for Football League sides to help finance a stained glass memorial to their local hero.

Manchester United, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Wrens Nest Bowling Club responded to the plea and their individual crests are incorporated into the windows unveiled on August 28, 1961 by Sir Matt Busby, United’s manager at the time of the tragedy.

In 2013 Sedgley's John Northall takes a closer look at Duncan Edwards window at a memorial event in 2013.

The church has hosted a number of memorial events over the decades including in 2013.

To donate to the church’s fundraising appeal visit the donation webpage here: givealittle.co/c/stfrancischurchdudley