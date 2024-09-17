Top 10 parks in West Midlands and Staffordshire according to Tripadvisor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With a week of warm weather ahead of us, a walk in a sunny park might be just the way to say goodbye to summer and welcome in the autumn.

And if you're going to spend a precious sunny day in the park, you want it to be perfect.

Sunflowers in Sandwell Valley Country Park.

So here, we have rounded up the top 10 parks in the region according to Tripadvisor, and what people love about them.

Take a look...

1. Coombe Abbey Park, Coventry

Where: Brinklow Rd, Coventry CV3 2AB

It's a little out of the way, but apparently it is worth the trip. 500 acres of stunning gardens, woodlands, lakeside walks and birdwatching, as well as a visitors centre, dessert parlour, artisan market, play areas, Go Ape and much more.

Parking is £1 per hour or £5 all day (over four hours).

2. Kingsbury Water Park, Sutton Coldfield

Where: Bodymoor Heath Lane, Sutton Coldfield B76 0DY

A popular park for many for it's lovely lakeside walks, two play areas and peaceful atmosphere. Other visitors have said it has accessible facilities and is a great place to take the dogs too.

Parking is available at £4.95 for the day.

3. Lickey Hills, Birmingham