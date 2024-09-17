Booming Dudley hotel plans extra 39 bedrooms as town's visitor numbers reach 9.3 million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Village Hotel in Dudley has applied for permission to build an extra wing at the rear of the building, increasing its capacity by 29 per cent.

The news came as council leader Patrick Harley revealed that 9.3 million people visited Dudley during the 2022/23 financial year – an increase of 11.5 per cent.

Councillor Harley welcomed the news that the hotel was seeking to expand, saying it showed that people wanted to come to Dudley.

"It is a sign of how Dudley's visitor economy is growing," he said. "If the people like the Village Hotel are looking to invest in Dudley, that is great news for the town and its visitor attractions.

"I look forward to working with the Village Hotel and other attractions to get the visitor numbers up to 10 million."