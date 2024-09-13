Supporters of famous Crooked House pub can have their say with survey.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In February this year, South Staffordshire Council issued an enforcement notice for the owners of The Crooked House ,ATE Farms, to rebuild it at the same position it always stood since 1765.

The pub was destroyed by fire and then bulldozed a day later in August 2023.

The owner appealed against the notice and the hearing will now take place in Spring 2025.

The Crooked House was 'Britain's wonkiest pub'

The planning inspectorate is inviting third party submissions by Friday September 27 which will be considered in the appeal process.

Paul Turner from the Save The Crooked House (Let's Get it Rebuilt) Facebook group which has 38,000 members said they were keen for everyone to have their say and they had created a survey for people to fill in.

Paul Turner with Ian Sandall from the Save the Crooked House (Let's Get it Rebuilt) group

He said: "While we do not have an exact date yet for the appeal, third party submissions are being invited until September 27.

"We have no authority to submit a legal argument, that is the job of the council and their lawyers, but we can submit a 'representation' from the community of which we can send to the planning inspector who will be overseeing and ruling on the case.

"We have been advised that multiple submissions from different people are unlikely to all be considered as the inspector will not have time to go through them all so have created a short survey.

"When we do submit the representation, we will not be making the content of it public because it is not in our best interests to help prepare the owners in building their case.

"We ask that people do not make the views, that they submit to us in the survey public, for the same reason. Please respond only via the survey."

People who want to complete the survey can find it here