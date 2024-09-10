Police provide update on man seriously injured in late-night crash involving car and lorry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police released an update a day after the crash on Sheffield Street, Quarry Bank, at the junction of High Street, which happened around 12.18am on Monday, and left a 46-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman in a serious condition.

During the incident, investigating officers discovered a car which had collided with a lorry, before crashing into a wall.

The 52-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in police custody for questioning, while the 48-year-old man is in a serious condition in Russells Hall Hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The man remains in a serious condition in hospital.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on our website quoting log 48 of 9 September."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said at the time: "We were called to reports of a car that had collided with a lorry and crashed into a building on High Street, Brierley Hill, at 12.21am.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor, with a critical care paramedic, attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, a man and a woman.

"They were both treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital."