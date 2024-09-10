Express & Star
Police provide update on man seriously injured in late-night crash involving car and lorry

A man injured in a late-night crash involving a car and a lorry is still in a serious condition in hospital.

By James Vukmirovic
Published
Last updated

West Midlands Police released an update a day after the crash on Sheffield Street, Quarry Bank, at the junction of High Street, which happened around 12.18am on Monday, and left a 46-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman in a serious condition.

During the incident, investigating officers discovered a car which had collided with a lorry, before crashing into a wall.

The 52-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in police custody for questioning, while the 48-year-old man is in a serious condition in Russells Hall Hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The man remains in a serious condition in hospital.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on our website quoting log 48 of 9 September."

West Midlands Police have confirmed the man injured in the incident is still in serious condition

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said at the time: "We were called to reports of a car that had collided with a lorry and crashed into a building on High Street, Brierley Hill, at 12.21am.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor, with a critical care paramedic, attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, a man and a woman.

"They were both treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital."

