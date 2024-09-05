Energy, anarchy and straight speaking promised in Dudley as John Lydon returns.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The show, entitled I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, is billed as untamed, unscripted and uncensored and he will perform it at Dudley Town Hall where he last appeared three years ago.

Lydon also known as Johnny Rotten, will be in Dudley on Saturday October 18 next year with tickets going on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 10am.

John Lydon is returning to Dudley Town Hall next year with tickets on sale on Friday morning

In 2021 he flew over from Los Angeles where he has been based for a number of years to perform a one-off show at the St James’s Road venue, and is now returning by popular demand.

Billed as a 'pyrotechnic spoken word tour,' Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, PiL, his art and his life’s story during an informal evening of conversation and audience questions.

In his own words an icon, a revolutionary and an immortal, as the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.

He caused an earthquake which transformed music for good and during his years in PiL he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.

As a writer, Lydon wrote two best-selling volumes of memoir: the excoriating Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs and the uncompromising Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored.

Rupert Knowlden, manager for Dudley Borough Halls, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming John back to Dudley, after he was so well received in front of a packed house the last time he was here.

“As he lives out in LA and rarely works in the UK nowadays, this is a rare opportunity for fans to see him up-close and personal and tickets are expected to sell fast."

Tickets can be booked online at www.boroughhalls.co.uk, or by calling the box office on 01384 812812.