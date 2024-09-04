Man arrested after series of thefts from stores across borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nicholas Bone was arrested in Pensnett on Tuesday by officers from West Midlands Police in connection with a theft from a store on Bromley Lane in Kingswinford.

The 52-year-old, of Dudley Road in Brierley Hill, was also charged with six counts of theft from other stores around Dudley.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was given conditional bail to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court for a hearing on April 14 next year.

"While in custody, further offences were put to the suspect, leading him to be charged with six counts of theft.

