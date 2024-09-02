Meet our Black Country Heroes: Future stars and courageous youngsters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Black Country Heroes, which is being supported by headline sponsor Dudley Building Society, celebrates the remarkable individuals who make an impact in their communities. These are exceptional people who define our unique community and have made their mark within them.

During this week, we will showcase the individuals for each category, highlighting their achievements and what they have done to be shortlisted for their respective award.

The winners will be revealed at the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers – Molineux – on September 23.

Future Star Award: Sponsored by Varlowe Industrial Services Ltd

This award recognises a young person aged 21 or under who has shown progression and growth in the last 12 months with the potential to achieve greatness in the future. Their achievement or potential can be in any discipline or field such as sport, education, business or personal growth.

Kaiden Hitchins

Kaiden Hitchens is a huge up and coming talent in swimming

The 13-year-old from Smethwick has excelled in swimming, breaking records in several different disciplines, including 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke and 200m individual medley and winning 16 trophies in a recent competition.

Kaiden, who has been swimming for just five years, has already been selected for the England pathway, which he is hoping will take him to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.