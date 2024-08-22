GCSE Results Day 2024: Pupils in Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest get set for next steps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In school halls, theatres and sports halls across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest, students will be finding out their results and looking ahead to future studies, apprenticeships or trainee schemes as they take their first steps into the working world.

The annual day of destiny for 16-year-olds will be one of jubilant celebration for some, but uncertainty for others, with schools offering support services to those who need it.

One school anticipating a big day for its pupils is Beacon Hill Academy in Sedgley, an academy which has celebrated great results over previous years.

Principal Sukhjot Dhami said GCSEs are incredibly important for pupils looking at the next step of their journey, but the academy is there to support those students who needed extra help.

GCSE results day is a day which provokes a wide range of emotions

He said: "I think for students receiving their results, the day is very important for the next step in their journey as it can open pathways and doors for them to be able to go onto apprenticeships or level three qualifications, so they really can open doors and avenues for them.

"However, if you don't get the result you were looking for, it's not the end of the world as we will have our own careers team here to support them and we'll have four different colleges here looking at a range of other qualifications that they could do.

"Beacon Hill is all about dreaming big, so to continue to dream big means learning doesn't just end at school, but continues on for the rest of their lives, so I hope the students continue to apply themselves and try hard and I wish them all the best today and for the future."

The support of students who have performed "poorly" in the GCSEs, particularly England and maths, has become even more important, according to research which said that those students would face "dire" life consequences as a result.

In England, many students who do not secure at least a grade 4, which is considered a "standard pass", in English language and/or maths GCSE, are required to retake the subjects during post-16 education.

A working paper, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, suggests that teenagers who did not reach this standard in their English and maths GCSEs had a "significantly higher" incidence of being stopped and questioned and to have been formally cautioned by the police compared with their peers.

The students at Beacon Hill Academy have been getting ready for their big day

Even when controlling for individual and family characteristics, these differences remained, it found.

Researchers from Exeter University and University College London (UCL) used data from the UK Millennium Cohort Study to track the lives of 11,524 pupils born in England in 2000/2001, who then sat their GCSEs in 2016/2017.

This study examined the early life outcomes of pupils in England who did not achieve at least a grade 4 in both English and maths GCSEs at the end of Year 11, which is around a fifth of teenagers, compared with their peers who did.

In England, traditional A*-G grades for GCSEs were replaced with a 9-1 system, where 9 is the highest.

Labour's new Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has said the existing policy of compulsory GCSE maths and English resits needs "attention".

She told reporters earlier this month: "You'll appreciate that a month into the job that I have a big list of areas that need attention and require consideration and this is very much one of them.

"I do want to make sure that all young people have got a really firm foundation in English and maths because that is the springboard for the rest of their lives."

Ariana Bulavinova, Henry Williamson, Taran Jawanda, Callum Sharif and Summer Bloor get ready to receive their results at Wolverhampton Grammar School

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Having a good standard of English and maths is key to a good education, future career options and to ensure rising standards.

"We are committed to supporting pupils to get the required grade to ensure they are set up for work and life.

"Spanning across Key Stage 1 through to Key Stage 5, the Curriculum and Assessment Review will bring together education experts, leaders and staff to address the barriers to opportunity including how we can best support 16-19 years olds who don't achieve grade 4 in these key subjects by the age of 16."