Crooked House supporters 'honour its past' at event as they 'embark on journey to restore it'

The One Year On event yesterday was held in the grounds of Himley Hall, a short distance where The Crooked House stood for centuries before being burnt out by arsonists and then bulldozed by its new owners sparking an outpouring of shock and disgust across the country.

The event featured 500 tickets being given out at £5 which could be redeemed for food and drink – there were entertainers, face painting and music throughout the day including from James Steven's band Empty Can who have supported the campaign and sang their Black Country anthem to a rousing reception.

Supporters of the Save The Crooked House (Let's Rebuild It) group heard from speakers including group co-ordinator Paul Turner, former Dudley North MP Marco Longhi and Kingswinford and South Staffordshire MP Mike Wood.

Mr Longhi, who addressed a packed meeting at the same venue just days after the pub was destroyed and took the campaign to parliament, was visibly emotional as he opened the event with an impassioned address.

He said: "I have been involved since the start and I am still a passionate member of the group. The Crooked House was more than just bricks and mortar, it was a testament to our shared heritage and the strength of our unity and we have seen that since it was destroyed.

"As we embark on this journey to restore it we honour the past by building a brighter future, pay countless memories that were made within its walls and pave the way for new stories to be written.

"Our efforts today and tomorrow will show future generations the power of community, the importance of perseverance and the beauty of standing together."

Entertainment was put on for visitors to the event as well as music.

Taking the microphone. Mr Wood pledged to carry on the hard work already undertaken to raise the issue on a national and international platform - Mr Longhi's successor in Dudley North Sonia Kumar has also pledged to take on the issue as time allows.

The day featured ordinary people coming together to share their memories and experiences of the Crooked House, which dated back to the 18th century.

Tez and Lee Shawcross met online and ended up getting married and setting up home in Netherton – they had their wedding reception in the pub in from Netherton,the day after Prince William and Kate Middleton and said it had been a 'joyous occasion.'

Tez and Lee Shawcros - They had there wedding recption at the pub - Lee moved from Milton Keynes to get married and the couple live in Netherton..

Many of the people who turned out for the event had held vigils at the site of the former pub when it had been destroyed and had attended the original meeting to decide what could be done about it – it was the catalyst for the group.

One of them was videographer and historian Tony Jefferies, aged 76, who turned out with a tin hat with the group logo on upon which a replica of the Crooked House stood.

Tony Jefferies donned a Crooked House hat and is pictured with group co-ordinators Paul Turner (L) and Ian Sandall (R)

He said: "I take videos of Black Country scenes, buildings and the like and this has given me plenty of material in the last year. But most of all I just think it is tragic what happened and it heartening to see so many people here who knew the place, went their regularly or are just supporting the fight against what could be another nail in the coffin of our Black Country history."

Mention in the speeches was also made of Megan Wakeman from Swindon who painstakingly produced paintings of The Crooked House on stones which have been sent worldwide with travellers to help tell the story and keep it going.

Cheers to the Crooked House: Friends Marlene Ingram and Jayne Round enjoy a pint..

Paul Turner said he had originally started the group as a petition against what had happened to the pub and it had now grown to include nearly 38,000 members worldwide and he was doing media interview requests on a regular basis from many broadcasters and news outlets.

He said: "It has been an incredible year where my life has changed completely but always at the forefront of everything is that message that we won't be silenced in our campaign to rebuild the Crooked House brick by brick.

"Things have slowed down slightly with the legal proccess taking its course but I would like to thank South Staffordshire Council, Staffordshire Police and other bodies as well as the MPs who have been of great support to the campaign and that continues."