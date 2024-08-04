Fun for kids planned across Dudley Borough next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Running from Tuesday to Saturday (6 to 10 August), Play Week offers a range of exciting activities in one park each day, with most things either low cost or completely free of charge.

Parks taking part include Silver Jubilee, Mary Stevens, Priory, Dell Recreation Ground and Huntingtree, with activities including bungee trampolining, pedal go-kart drag racing, zorbing, soft archery, multi sports, tug of war, campfire and talent shows.

The venues will each open from noon to 4pm on their event day, and the timetable can be viewed in full online.

Dudley Council is also offering a range of sessions in leisure centres, libraries, parks, the Red House Glass Cone and Stourbridge Town Hall as part of there holiday activities programme (HAF).

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, said: “We all know how hard it can be to keep children occupied over the summer holidays, but as a child friendly borough we are committed to helping our young people stay active and social over the summer holidays.

“Play Week offers a fantastic range of activities, and with many of the things on offer being free of charge it gives families a great day out without costing a lot of money.

“As part of the HAF programme we are also supporting the Dudley Holiday Activities, which offers Department of Education funded activities for children aged five to 16 who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals and other vulnerable groups.”

One of the areas children can enjoy is the impressive brand-new woodland play area at Himley Park which is now open after a £500,000 investment. There is a large wooden play tower, including a spiral slide, rotating carousels and a zip line.

More information about activities at Himley Hall and Park can be found online at www.himleyhallandpark.co.uk

The Glass Quarter will host the International Festival of Glass over August bank holiday with attractions across the glass quarter offer lots of fantastic workshops, exhibitions, activities and events. People can find out more at https://ifg.org.uk/