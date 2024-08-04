13 jaw-dropping photos of The Crooked House fire and 'unlawful' demolition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It was at around 10pm on Saturday, August 5 last year, that emergency services received the call to say The Crooked House was ablaze.

Fire crews struggled to reach Britain's wonkiest pub due to mounds of dirt on the lane leading up to it.

Speaking at the time, witness Ash Smith told the Express & Star: "I went up to my yard to check on my horses and could see a lot of smoke coming from the area of The Crooked House so we drove closer to have a look and could see that it was on fire."

The first photo that emerged of Crooked House on fire. Photo: Ash Smith

Chris Green, who has served in the fire service for 16 years and has been watch commander at Tipton Fire Station for the past two, was among the first responders to the fire.

The day after the fire, he said: "I was made aware in the paper that the pub had been closed down recently, so it was in the back of our minds that it could be the pub itself this time.

"When we were driving we could see the massive glow and we were all just saying 'that's definitely the pub on fire'."

The Crooked House burning. Photo: Chris Green

The Crooked House burning. Photo: Chris Green

In total 30 firefighters were on the scene.

The morning after the fire the extent of the damage became evidence, with the roof completely gone and smoke still rising from the smouldering remains.

The charred remains of The Crooked House the day after the blaze. Photo: Steven Edwards/PA Wire

The extensive fire damage the day after. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Two days after the blaze, the remains of the pub were torn down.

Footage shared on social media showed an excavator being used to smash what was left.

The Crooked House being demolished a few days later

The rubble after the pub's demolition

The demolition was later deemed 'unlawful'.

The remains of the Crooked House pub, Himley, after is was completely demolished after a fire

People left flowers on the remains of the pub

People gathering at the pub

Hundreds gathered at the site in the days after the pub's demise

The destruction of the pub caused outrage amongst the community