Traders’ leaders slam council plans for increase in parking charges

The council looks set to bring back parking charges for up to two hours and increase fees for longer stays in October.

The plan horrified traders and business bosses who say it will cut footfall and damage their income.

Halesowen Business Improvement District (BID) manager, Vicky Rogers, said: “This is a great concern for our traders. We understand the predicament Dudley is in financially however when the new government states they are looking to invest in town centres this is a huge kick in the teeth.

“The local authority should be supporting the local businesses and town centres and work with them to increase footfall and boost the local economy instead we are hit with further challenges.”

Dudley Council House. Picture: Dudley MBC

Aaron Powell, centre manager at the Ryemarket in Stourbridge, says he is disappointed by the proposals and has written to the council’s chief executive and leader to express his concerns.

Mr Powell said: “Stourbridge is predominantly convenience led and the (current) 2-hours free parking encourages people to visit the town more regularly for their day-to-day essentials, and the fear is removing this will create a barrier for businesses attracting footfall into the town.

“I have highlighted that in 2023 I was appointed chair of Stourbridge Business Improvement District sharing the aspirations of other like minded businesses in the town in deploying a BID in Stourbridge.

“A BID has the potential of becoming the driving change to attract new business, investment and footfall into the town and has been something widely supported by Dudley Council officers.

“The removal of the free parking arrangements conflicts with those aspirations and subsequent support of the council to-date.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service put the traders’ concerns to Dudley Council.

Cllr Damian Corfield, Dudley cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: “At the moment the plans to review car parking charges on council-owned car parks are just proposals.

“The plans will go before full council at a meeting on August 22 for a vote, and until that time no final decisions will be made.”

The plan was considered by the council’s Environment and Regeneration Select Committee on July 24 when councillors were told price rises were part of a strategy to cut the number of cars driving into town centres.

Nick McGurk, Dudley director of environment, told councillors the introduction of charges is expected to cause a 50 percent drop in free tickets being issued and a 40 percent drop in three, four or all day tickets due to the price increase.

A second phase of the plan is set for April 2025 when more free car parks would have charges implemented and on-street parking fees could also be introduced.

Mrs Rogers added: “The pandemic saw an increase in online shopping which town centres have never recovered from.

“Trade is difficult with the increase in the cost of living so businesses need the support right now.”