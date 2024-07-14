New bar could open at Merry Hill shopping centre if application successful

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dudley Council has received an application for a planned new bar at the Merry Hill Shopping Centre called Toledo Lounge, which would be located at Unit 97 and 98 in the centre.

If successful, the application would allow the bar to sell alcohol between 10am and 12am for consumption on and off the premises and late night refreshment between 11pm and 12.30am.

The council has asked for anyone with objections or comments to get in touch by July 26 in writing or by email.