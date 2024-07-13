Crooked House campaigners determined to keep issue in spotlight as 500 tickets are released for anniversary event

As well as planning an event to mark the one year anniversary of it being destroyed in a fire and then bulldozed two days later, members of the Save the Crooked House (Lets Get it Re-Built) Facebook group want to 'regroup' after recent elections left them minus two high profile supporters.

The burned out Crooked House in Himley which was later bulldozed. It is coming up to the one year anniversary of its demise and campaigners are fighting to keep the campaign to rebuild it 'brick by brick' in the spotlight

Marco Longhi was recently voted out of his seat in the Dudley North constituency – the former MP was an ardent supporter of the group and also campaigned in parliament for the protection of heritage pubs.

Campaigners including former Dudley North MP Marco Longhi have lead a year long campaign to re-build the famous Himley pub

Former West Midlands mayor Andy Street also supported the group, which has over 37,000 members, and was outspoken on the issue, in April accusing the Planning Inspectorate of '"pandering" to the owners of the Crooked House after it postponed an impending public inquiry.