Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car in Gornal

The area around Corncrake Road and Milking Bank in Gornal was closed off on Tuesday afternoon after the collision, which happened around 4.30pm.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the WMAS critical care car, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended the scene along with West Midlands Police and found the motorcyclist and the driver of the car.

The male motorcyclist was assessed for what were found to be serious injuries and received advanced trauma care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.