Police appeal for help in finding missing 62-year-old woman from Dudley

Officers are looking for help in locating Michelle, 62, who has gone missing from her home in Hayley Green.

The 62-year-old was last seen in her blue Peugeot car in a layby on the Birmingham road between Halesowen and Hagley at around 4pm on Sunday.

Have you seen Michelle, 62, from Hayley Greem?

On X, West Midlands Police said: "We’re asking for your help to find Michelle. The 62-year-old is missing from her home in Hayley Green.

"Michelle was last seen in her blue Peugeot car in a layby on the Birmingham road between Halesowen and Hagley at around 4pm on Sunday (23 June)."

Anyone who has seen Hayley is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police directly via their 999 number, quoting reference number PID 447869.